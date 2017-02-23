The Blacklist: Redemption is upon us, much to the disbelief of its star.

"Never happen—that was my first thought. Like, ‘Nice thought, I would love to explore this character more…' but I didn't think it would ever come to reality," Ryan Eggold told E! News. "It's fun, it's a lot of work."

For Eggold, a chance to get to know his Blacklist character Tom Keen even more was a chance too good to turn up—especially since his character was slated to die in the pilot and then at the end of The Blacklist season one. "I told the Johns [executive producers], I said, ‘Thank you guys for always trying to kill me at every chance, every possible opportunity," he said. "They wrote a really interesting character and I found a lot of fun sides to try to explore with it."