With three days to go to the 2017 Oscars, you'd think the nominees would be spending their time getting in shape and fitting in any last minute campaigning.

But that couldn't be farther from the reality of the week leading up to the Academy Awards. Sure, we imagine there is definitely some beauty prep involved, but mostly the nominees are proceeding with life as usual—with some exceptions, of course.

Naomie Harris, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Moonlight, spent the Thursday before her big night receiving an OBE Award from Queen Elizabeth II. As we said, there are exceptions to that whole "normal routine" thing.

"As a black actress from the background I came from, I think it's incredibly important," Harris told the BBC.