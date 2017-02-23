Some celebs buy or open restaurants to make extra money or just try something new. Some start production companies.
And some go for the unusual.
Amber Rose The glamour model announced this week she bought the Ace of Diamonds L.A. gentlemen's club. Rose, a former stripper, made the announcement Wednesday at the All Def Movie Awards while receiving the Vanguard Award for her activism and social justice work. She is the founder of the SlutWalk, a female empowerment protest march aimed at stopping rape culture.
"I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life. But do y'all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it," she said, drawing cheers.
"I bought it," she said. "So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya'll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award."
Rose has hosted and attended many events at the club, which operates once a week. It is a favorite among celebs such as her ex Wiz Khalifa and fellow rappers Snoop Dogg, French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign. She gave no further details and club reps have not commented.
"It has been a dream of mine and my family for several years to bring our favorite American snack to our favorite European City!" the actress said in a statement. "I am so excited to introduce Yummy Pop, a labor of love and Epicurean enthusiasm. My hope is for Yummy Pop to become a Parisian snacking staple and a symbol of friendship between my two most beloved cities, Paris and New York."
Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan: The Ant-Man star co-owns a candy store, Samuel's Sweet Shop, with The Walking Dead's villain Negan in the small town of Rhinebeck, New York, located about two hours north of Manhattan.
The two, along with their wives, Julie Yaeger and Hilarie Burton, and another couple also involved with the entertainment industry, bought the business to save it from closing after longtime owner Ira Gutner died in 2014, USA Today reported. Rudd and Morgan live with their families in the area.
Several months ago, Morgan promoted the candy store on TV, wearing a Samuel's baseball cap while appearing on the post-Walking Dead talk show Talking Dead and presenting a gift basket from the shop to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
"Why is Negan bringing me candy?" Fallon said.
Morgan talked about the business, saying he and Rudd "have literally nothing to do with it, other than eating the candy."
"We focus on hand-crafted, traditional joinery & sustainable slab rescue–working with fallen trees from throughout northern California and our urban LA environment," reads a message on the store's website. "We like to carve spoons, chainsaw stumps, plank canoes, keep our chisels sharp with stones, build pinball machines & fine furniture. From refined modern designs to enormous Middle-Earth masterpieces, we build it all while smiling a lot."
Jeremy RennerThe Oscar nominee and Avengers star and his friend and business partner Kristoffer Winters flip houses—they renovate old homes and then sell them for a profit. In 2010, they bought a '20s-style Art Deco mansion near Beverly Hills for $7 million. Three years later, the sold it for $24 million.
Renner has bought and remodeled more than 20 homes over the past 15 years—including before he became a big star.
"Whether you're producing a movie or turning around a property, you're managing people, you're putting out fires, you're problem solving, you're working to stay on time and on budget, and you focus on the tiny details that add up to greatness," he told Robb Report in 2016.
"There's a lot of me in Hawkeye, and those qualities do translate to my other career," he continued. "With the houses we build, I make all the decisions about design, materials, fabrics, furniture, everything. These homes are beyond turnkey; they're fully loaded. Fresh-cut flowers, linens, towels, the whole bit. You just bring some clothes, and you're good to go."
