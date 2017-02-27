The 2017 Oscarswere a glam, surprise-filled night that will not be forgotten any time soon—no thanks to Warren Beatty.
But for the stars who took home their very own golden statues Sunday night, there isn't much time to celebrate before they're on to their next big projects. That comes with the territory of being universally beloved, apparently.
So, what's on the horizon for 2017's brightest stars? Here, we look into our post-Oscars crystal ball to see what's ahead—and how soon we can see our favorites back on the big screen.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Casey Affleck took home gold in the super competitive Best Actor category, beating Hacksaw Ridge's Andrew Garfield, La La Land's Ryan Gosling, Captain Fantastic's Viggo Mortensen and Fences' Denzel Washington. Affleck's first Oscar win is a major coup, but it's no reason to rest.
In fact, he's writing, directing and starring in the upcoming drama Light of My Life (which explains his "vagrant" appearance, as Jimmy Kimmel called it). The movie started filming this month and is expected to be released next year. In a totally different role from the actor's heartbreaking performance in Manchester By the Sea, Affleck will also deliver a crime comedy called The Old Man and the Gun. Starring alongside Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek, the film tells the story of an ex-bank robber wants to add a little fun to his new retirement community by planning another heist.
We'll also be seeing Affleck make the jump to the small screen when he takes on his role as Meriwether Lewis in the six-episode TV mini-series Lewis and Clark. The series will chronicle the mythic voyage of the legendary explorers as they travel down the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean in 1803.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Viola Davis also took home Oscar gold for her role in Fences. Her performance as Best Supporting Actress is no surprise considering she swept award season—and Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Lion's Nicole Kidman, Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer and Manchester by the Sea's Michelle Williams put up a serious fight.
Davis consistently keeps viewers on their toes as Annalise Keating in the hit ABC series How to Get Away With Murder. The polarizing protagonist isn't going anywhere, so fans can look forward to seeing her back in the razor-sharp role Thursday nights.
And don't worry—there's plenty more Davis in the near future. Steve McQueen, who helmed Best Picture winner 12 Years A Slave, will direct her in Widows, a crime drama about a group of widows whose thieving husbands are killed during a robbery. Widows is slated to hit theaters in 2018.
What fans seem most excited about is Davis' recently announced biopic project about the life of Civil War-era activist Harriet Tubman and the underground railroad. The Kirk Ellis-penned drama hasn't started production yet, but the film will reportedly focus on Tubman's older years and lesser-known accomplishments.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Moonlight's Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali triumphed over Hell or High Water's Jeff Bridges, Manchester by the Sea's Lucas Hedges, Lion's Dev Patel and Nocturnal Animals' Michael Shannon. And we can't wait to see him play the villainous Vector in next year's big-budget sci-fi film Alita: Battle Angel. The legendary James Cameron is penning the screenplay with Shutter Island's Laeta Kalogridis, which will combine the first four books of Yukito Kishiro's series of manga books. The film tells the story of a female cyborg in the 26th century who just barely avoids the scrap pile when she is rescued by a curious scientist.
Although he doesn't have any other projects set in stone, we're betting we'll be plenty more of Mr. Ali.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
And then, of course, there's Emma Stone. Were we the only ones jumping for joy when was named Best Actress for La La Land?
Elle's Isabelle Huppert, Loving's Ruth Negga, Jackie's Natalie Portman and Florence Foster Jenkins' Meryl Streep gave unforgettable performances, but it was clear from the get-go that Stone was the Oscars darling.
Stone also wins gold for busiest post-Oscars actress. She's currently got three upcoming movies and one Netflix TV series in production. Her streaming series, directed by Cary Fukunaga and titled Maniac, reunites Stone with her Superbad co-star Jonah Hill. It tells the dark story of a man who lives a fantasy life inside his mind, but in reality, is actually locked up in a mental institution. Emma play sone of the institution's inmates in the 10-episode series. Not only is this Emma's first foray into a regular role on a TV series, but it will also be her first time producing for television.
As for her film projects, Stone stars in the upcoming Battle of the Sexes, a biography/comedy about tennis champ Billie Jean King and the legendary 1973 match with hustler Bobby Riggs. She's also starring alongside Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, a period drama about the secret going-ons during the reign of Queen Anne. Stone was cast as Abigail Masham, the darling of Queen Anne's court who was deeply influential in the queen's decision-making process. The biopic is due out next year.
Stone's's most anticipated role? Easy. We're all the most curious about her playing the titular role in the upcoming Disney blockbuster Cruella de Vil. Stone will embody the blood-curdling, puppy-hating mistress of evil herself. Even though she might be playing evil, we're having a hard time imagining how we could ever root against her. We're looking forward to this one hitting theaters next year.
What would you like to see our Oscar winners do next? Tell us your thoughts below!
Watch The Oscars® Live at 7p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on ABC, and join the conversation at Oscar.com and #Oscars. For complete Oscars coverage, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.