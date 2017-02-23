Quantico's Jake McLaughlin Welcomes Baby No. 4

Jake lives an unconventional actor's life—he and his family reside in his hometown, located near Sacramento in Northern California, about seven driving hours away from Hollywood.

He made his onscreen acting debut playing a U.S. soldier in the 2007 movie In the Valley of Elah. Jake is a real-life veteran—he served in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, starting in 2002, and was deployed in Iraq for four years before left due to injury. He later played soldiers on the shows Leverage and The Philanthropist and in the movie The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Jake is also known for his past role on the show Believe.