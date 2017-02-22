This is GOOP-tastic news!

A year and a half ago, Gwyneth Paltrow announced she and Tracy Anderson and the celebrity trainer's company's CEO Maria Baum had created a healthy and organic food and juice take-out company 3 Green Hearts. On-the-go meals and other items were available for purchase at Anderson's two studios in Long Island, New York and the one in the TriBeCa neighborhood of Manhattan. They plan to launch the biggest cafe in one in her new and largest studio in midtown on March 1.

The eatery will feature coffee, smoothies and prepared meals, each "designed as a healthy, fresh and organic option with weight loss and weight management plans available," Anderson's company said in a statement Wednesday.

Customers will also be able to order deliveries.