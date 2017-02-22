Getty Images
Getty Images
Scheana Shay is giving love another shot.
E! News has learned the Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Mike Shay in November, is dating actor Robert Valletta. A source tells E! News exclusively Scheana and Robert have been friends for a decade and "supported each other through the years," but it wasn't until about a month and a half ago that things took a romantic turn.
It all started over the holidays, when Valletta—whose older sister is model-actress Amber Valletta—reached out the Bravo reality TV fixture. Scheana and Robert rang in New Year's Eve together, and as the insider tells us, she may get involved in a new television project her beau is working on.
"Scheana wasn't looking for anything; she just got out of a marriage. But things happened and this feels right," our insider shares, adding, "They're seeing where it goes, but are really enjoying each other's company."
And while the lovebirds have yet to take their romance public, Robert did travel with Scheana to New York City last week to support her guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she confirmed to host Andy Cohen there was a new special someone in her life.
Valletta has even received the stamp of approval from Shay's loved ones. The source discloses to us, "Her friends and family really like him! People think this could lead somewhere. She's been through a lot. Everyone's happy for her."
Shortly after Scheana and Mike, whose battle with drug addiction played out on Vanderpump Rules, went their separate ways, she sat down exclusively with E! News to discuss the fallout of her highly-publicized break up and her hopes for finding love in the future. "I could say yesterday. I could say in three months," she responded when asked about her return to the dating scene.
"I don't know. I feel differently all the time but I'm definitely open to finding love again," Scheana continued, later adding, "I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I've ever been. I'm already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy."
Looks like Scheana is well on her way!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)