Luke Bryan's Infant Niece Sadie Brett Dies

Luke Bryan thanked fans for their prayers Tuesday after his infant niece Sadie Brett passed away.

Sadie had been battling an undisclosed infection that affected her liver. She also suffered from heart issues. Bryan's rep confirmed to E! News that she died Tuesday, Feb. 21. She was born to Bryan's wife Caroline's brother Bo Boyer and his wife, Ellen Boyer, in the summer of 2016.

"We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y'all," Luke tweeted.

According to Ellen's Facebook page, Sadie was receiving several treatments including dialysis.