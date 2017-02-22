Harrison Ford's Terrifying Plane Incident Seen in Video

"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford, 74, asks, as heard in previously released audio from the air traffic control tower.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had said it was investigating the incident.

Landing on a taxiway is a violation of FAA safety rules. The FAA had told E! News that air traffic controllers gave Ford clearance to land on a runway and that he read back the landing instructions correctly.

American Airlines Flight 1456 departed safely for Dallas a few minutes after Ford's plane flew over it.