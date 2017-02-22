Never count out Annalise Keating.
The conspiracy against her may be growing, the pressure mounting, but if three seasons of How to Get Away With Murder have taught us anything, it's that there's no one with more fight in her than our dark and twisty antihero. And in this sneak peek at two-part season three finale, exclusive to E! News, Annalise (Viola Davis) is ready to bring the fight to A.D.A. Atwood and her shadowy benefactors (AKA the Mahoneys). But first she's got to rally the troops, who are currently more preoccupied that they might wind up dead just like Wes.
"Atwood isn't. She's the weak link," Annalise tells the Keating 4 when Asher (Matt McGorry) worries about how dangerous the Mahoneys really are. "And if we find proof that she had any contact with the Mahoneys, they all go down. And isn't that what you want? To find out who killed Wes and how to make them pay? So that's what we do. We don't stand around here complaining. We act. So let's get to work."
You can take her reputation. You can take her job. You can even temporarily take her freedom. But you'll never take away her ability to deliver one heck of a speech. Know that.
In the first half of the two-hour finale, Annalise must ward off a surprising new angle in the D.A.'s case against her, while alliances shift among the Keating 4 as they discover crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Wes' death. And in the second half, appropriately entitled "Wes," Annalise and her team test the limits of how far they'll go to save themselves while the chilling details from the night of the fire finally reveal who killed Wes.
