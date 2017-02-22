Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Gwen Stefani just can't contain herself when it comes to talking about boyfriend Blake Shelton.
The Voice coach appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday night and opened up about her relationship with the country crooner, and she couldn't help but really gush.
"I love Blake!" Gwen shouted. "He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that's the thing. There's no way around it. He's just a sparkly like happy, amazing person."
Even though the couple couldn't be happier, Gwen warned that the competition between them over their NBC reality show could get intense. "He is in trouble this season because I'm about ready to get on that," Gwen responded when host Seth Meyers asked her about Shelton's winning streak.
"He's been on the couch a few nights so far."
Before working together, however, Blake wasn't even on Gwen's radar. "I didn't even know Blake Shelton existed in the world," pop rock singer said. Of course, that since has changed.
"Trust me I'm like the biggest Blake Shelton fan now," she added. "I know all of his music."
Gwen did admit that participating in The Voice opened up to her so many other genres of music, which made her more open to the idea of recording "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." Writing the song together added an interesting dynamic, though.
"We weren't even together, but we were breaking up at the same time," she joked.
