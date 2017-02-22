2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards: Complete List of Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The stars got dressed up for the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards.
Troian Bellisario, Matt Bomer, James Corden, Jane Fonda, Mamie Gummer, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Rhea Perlman, Lily Tomlin, Octavia Spencer and Jess Weixler attended the event Tuesday. This Is Us' Mandy Moore hosted the 19th annual ceremony, which celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Several winners were announced in advance of Tuesday's ceremony:
• Lily Collins received the LACOSTE Spotlight Award.
• Lois DeArmond received the Distinguished Service Award.
• Jeffrey Kurland received the Career Achievement Award.
• Meryl Streep received the Distinguished Collaborator Award.
• Ret Turner was posthumously inducted into the Guild's Hall of Fame.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Summit Entertainment
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Rebecca Hale
Captain Fantastic, Courtney Hoffman
La La Land, Mary Zophres (WINNER)
Lion, Cappi Ireland
Nocturnal Animals, Arianne Phillips
Hopper Stone/Hopper Stone, SMPSP - © TM/ © 2016 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Excellence in Period Film
The Dressmaker, Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
Hail, Caesar!, Mary Zophres
Hidden Figures, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus (WINNER)
Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
Jay Maidment/Marvel
Excellence in Fantasy Film
Doctor Strange, Alexandra Byrne (WINNER)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
Kubo and the Two Strings, Deborah Cook
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Colleen Atwood
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Crossman and Glyn Dillion
FX
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
American Horror Story: Roanoke, Lou Eyrich and Helen Huang (WINNER)
Empire, Paolo Nieddu
Grace & Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger
House of Cards, Johanna Argan and Kemal Harris
Transparent, Marie Schley
Netflix
Outstanding Period Television Series
The Crown, Michele Clapton (WINNER)
Penny Dreadful, Gabriella Pescucci
Stranger Things (Series), Kimberly Adams and Malgosia Turzanska
Westworld (Pilot), Trish Summerville
Westworld (Series), Ane Crabtree
HBO
Outstanding Fantasy Television Series
Game of Thrones, Michele Clapton and April Ferry (WINNER)
The Man in the High Castle, J.R. Hawbaker
Once Upon a Time, Eduardo Castro
Sleepy Hollow, Mairi Chisholm
The Walking Dead, Eulyn C. Womble
Excellence in Short Form Design
Beyoncé: "Hold Up," B. Åkerlund
Dos Equis: "The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars," Julie Vogel
Dos Equis: "The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti," Liz Botes
H&M: "Come Together" featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson, Milena Canonero
Pepsi: "Momotaro" Episode Four, featuring Jude Law, Ami Goodheart (WINNER)