Happy birthday, Blanket Jackson!
The youngest son (real name Prince Michael Jackson II) of late music icon Michael Jackson turns 15 today, and his older sister Paris Jackson shared a sweet message to the teen, who is quickly growing up before our eyes.
"ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today," Paris wrote alongside a silly throwback photo of the duo from their childhood. "slow the f--k down, i want you to stay a baby forever. this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know."
She added, "watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B"
Unlike Paris' recent introduction into the limelight, Blanket has shied away from most public appearances since his father's death in 2009. He attends a Los Angeles-area private school, is involved in martial arts and enjoys spending time with his extended family. The birthday boy was most recently spotted heading to dinner at celeb hotspot Catch with a group of friends.
Meanwhile, Blanket's sister, 18, appeared on the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 10, in which she shared her professional aspirations don't include breaking into music.
"I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise," she explained. "There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen."
Wishing Blanket his best year yet!