Happy birthday, Blanket Jackson!

The youngest son (real name Prince Michael Jackson II) of late music icon Michael Jackson turns 15 today, and his older sister Paris Jackson shared a sweet message to the teen, who is quickly growing up before our eyes.

"ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today," Paris wrote alongside a silly throwback photo of the duo from their childhood. "slow the f--k down, i want you to stay a baby forever. this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know."

She added, "watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B"