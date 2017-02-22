Baywatch Star Charlotte McKinney's Secret to Feeling Sexy Is Priceless

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scott Eastwood

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

TV Top Couples Split

Vote in Round 4 of TV's Top Couple!

This Is Us, "Memphis"

Sterling K. Brown Opens Up About How This Is Us' Emotional Episode Affected Him After Real-Life Loss

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Love me some rollers ???????? using @phhhoto

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Guess campaigns, GQ covers and Carls Jr. commercials—Charlotte McKinney makes being sexy look almost easy.

Yet, the model-turned-actress' ambitions are not all skin deep. Charlotte is moving on to the big screen as a star in Crackle's series Mad Families and has landed a role in the upcoming Baywatch film.

The star recently shared tidbits about her beauty routine, and apparently, it takes work to look this good. After learning that "a full night's sleep and a good morning workout" are her keys to feeling sexy, we couldn't wait to learn more about the actress' go-to beauty practices.

Photos

Beauty Tips, Straight from Pros at the 2017 Grammys

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

"...what you put in your body shows on your skin."

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat
ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat
ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...put on Dr. Barbara Strum's Face Cream.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat
ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...eat sushi and drink a lot of liquids.

Photos

Best Beauty From NYFW Fall 2017

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat,
ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...Charlotte Tilbury foundation.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...rose water spray.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...Hourglass Femme Nude Lip Stylo Nude #4.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...nude.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

...I get a full night's sleep and a good morning workout.

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Beauty Beat

"I want to know them all!"

What are your beauty secrets? Tell us below! 

TAGS/ Charlotte McKinney , Top Stories , Style Collective , Beauty Beat , Beauty
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again