And then there were eight.

After an intense battle in the sweet sixteen, eight couples emerged to fight it out in round 4 of TV's Top Couples.

Arrow's Oliver and Felicity emerged victorious over The Flash's Barry and Iris, and the biggest war of all (with nearly half a million votes cast) was waged between Teen Wolf's Stiles and Lydia and Stranger Things' Mike and Eleven, with Stydia just barely making it out on top. Now they're facing off in a fight to the death!

In this round, we also have Outlander's Claire and Jamie up against Person of Interest's Root and Shaw with Shadowhunters' Magnus and Alec facing off against Once Upon a Time's Emma and Captain Hook. And finally, Norwegian drama Skam's Isak and Even up against last year's winners, Clarke and Lexa of The 100.

Now it's up to you to find out which couples will make it to the final four, so get your votin' fingers ready.