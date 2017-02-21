Karrueche Tran is looking to keep Chris Brown far away from her...permanently.

E! News obtained the documents in which the 28-year-old model filed to get a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend—from whom she split in 2014—after she claimed that he threatened to kill her.

Tran filed the documents on Feb. 17, 2017, claiming that Brown has been harassing her as recently as the second week of February. In the documents, she states that Brown "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends."

She also claims that he "threatened to shoot me."