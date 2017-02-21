Selena Gomez Keeps The Weeknd Close Even When They’re Not Together

Even when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are apart, they're together.

Selena's mom shared a photo from a family game night on Instagram, but there's something extra special about the "It Ain't Me" songstress' outfit: she's wearing a special from her boyfriend's official merchandise collection! Even though The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) couldn't join her on her low-key night in, Selena made sure to keep him close.

Currently, the "Starboy" crooner is on the European leg of his world tour, but before departing he and Selena made sure to spend plenty of time together. The couple attended Grammys after-parties together, celebrated his birthday together and even took a romantic trip to Italy! It's no surprise, then, that a source told E! News that they're getting serious and share a "crazy connection." 

"Abel is proud to have Selena by his side," the source added.

But if they met up after the Grammys, why couldn't they go to the award show together? Our source explained that they're intentionally keeping their official public appearances to a minimum because they want to get to know each other well enough before they get involved in a highly publicized relationship, which could come with plenty of drama and pressure. 

E! News learned that Selena and The Weeknd have met each other's close friends but no date has been set to meet each other's families.

As the old adage goes, slow and steady wins the race!

