Even when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are apart, they're together.

Selena's mom shared a photo from a family game night on Instagram, but there's something extra special about the "It Ain't Me" songstress' outfit: she's wearing a special from her boyfriend's official merchandise collection! Even though The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) couldn't join her on her low-key night in, Selena made sure to keep him close.

Currently, the "Starboy" crooner is on the European leg of his world tour, but before departing he and Selena made sure to spend plenty of time together. The couple attended Grammys after-parties together, celebrated his birthday together and even took a romantic trip to Italy! It's no surprise, then, that a source told E! News that they're getting serious and share a "crazy connection."