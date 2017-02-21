The ex is back!
Nick Viall isn't the only Bachelor Nation alum who can stage a surprise return, as Andi Dorfman, the former Bachelorette who turned Nick's proposal down in season 10, showed up at Nick's hotel room door on The Bachelor's Feb 20 episode, simply saying, "Hello, Nick," just before the episode ended. Talk about a tease.
While fans will have to wait until next week's episode to see the highly anticipated reunion go down, a source exclusively tells E! News, "Everyone who's wanted to see Nick and Andi face to face again will get what they want. It's their first time discussing their relationship since After the Final Rose on Andi's season."
Of course, Nick infamously revealed to the world that he and Andi had sex during their time in the Fantasy Suite during that sitdown, and Andi later wrote a tell-all book about her time on the show, including her relationship with Nick. The book, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After, became a topic of conversation during Nick's time on Bachelor in Paradise as Andi's former fiance (and Nick's rival) Josh Murray flat-out denied what she wrote of their relationship. Nick, however, had a different opinion.
"What Andi does is she has a tendency of omitting information," Nick told E! News in August of Andi's book. "That being said, the things that are written about me, as far as like the events that happened and things that were said, a large part of it did happen, so I can't say that it's a fictional book. It might be missing some information, but a lot of the things she wrote about did happen."
So what can viewers expect from Nick and Andi's reunion in Monday's episode?
Describing Nick and Andi's chat as "compelling," our source spills, "They talk about their past and what went down between them. Their fantasy suite date definitely comes up! Andi also tries to give Nick some advice."
While this surprise visit is the first time they've talked about their past, it isn't the first time viewers have seen Nick and Andi together since the , as they reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January, along with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick's other Bachelorette ex.
"This is so awkward," Andi said of the trio's meet-up, with Nick jokingly thanking both women for not picking him.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.