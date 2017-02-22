"There's nothing really I can do."

Evan walked in on Diandra flirting with another man on Wednesday's So Cosmo! The pair had just started a little romance when Evan joined the Cosmopolitan staff, turning their relationship into an office romance. But once word of their relationship started to spread around the office, Diandra decided to put an end to it.

So while out with her co-workers and friends, Diandra met Brandon, who she made a connection with immediately. But when Evan arrived and saw Diandra with Brandon, he was surprised because he thought they had a connection.