Han Solo Star Wars Movie Cast and Plot Officially Revealed

Good news, Star Wars fans!

Cameras officially have started rolling on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars story that's set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018. Even though details have been kept under wraps, Star Wars has announced, albeit vaguely, the plot of its forthcoming installment. "The movie will explore the duo's adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian," a statement on the film's website reads.

The cast Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The movie is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.