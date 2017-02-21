Han Solo Star Wars Movie Cast and Plot Officially Revealed

Good news, Star Wars fans!
Cameras officially have started rolling on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars story that's set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018. Even though details have been kept under wraps, Star Wars has announced, albeit vaguely, the plot of its forthcoming installment. "The movie will explore the duo's adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian," a statement on the film's website reads.
The cast Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The movie is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Walt Disney Studios announced last July Ehrenreich, 27, will play Han Solo in the new movie. Harrison Ford had originated the role of the iconic smuggler, pilot and "scoundrel," in the original Star Wars trilogy and in the 2015 sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Harrelson's involvement was announced in early January. Rumors claim he will play Han Solo's mentor.
Thousands auditioned for the role of Han Solo.
"I had an audition process that went on for a long time, and I got to spend a lot of time with the guys who are directing the film," Ehrenreich told Interview magazine last year. "Getting to be around them and being around the world a little bit has been the main experience so far. I did my audition on the Millennium Falcon for one of my screen tests, which was pretty cool."
Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan are writing the script for the Han Solo movie. Before its release, however, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm will release Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec. 15, 2017.