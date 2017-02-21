The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning for a second season, and the new trailer below is a marvel. Why is it a marvel? Because the word "etiquette," a word that plagued the entire first season, is not uttered once in the trailer. Instead, the new teaser reintroduces Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and gives viewers their first taste of newcomer Monique Samuels. Katie Rost is not returning.

So what's everybody been up to since viewers last made a pit stop in Potomac, Maryland back in April 2016? Apparently upping their drama game. In the Housewives tradition, the trailer kicks off with scenes of merriment and friendship, but things quickly take a dramatic turn.