Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning for a second season, and the new trailer below is a marvel. Why is it a marvel? Because the word "etiquette," a word that plagued the entire first season, is not uttered once in the trailer. Instead, the new teaser reintroduces Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and gives viewers their first taste of newcomer Monique Samuels. Katie Rost is not returning.
So what's everybody been up to since viewers last made a pit stop in Potomac, Maryland back in April 2016? Apparently upping their drama game. In the Housewives tradition, the trailer kicks off with scenes of merriment and friendship, but things quickly take a dramatic turn.
The drama: Gizelle once again finds herself in hot water for putting Charrisse's marriage troubles on blast. Karen is on the move, in secret? Ashley's restaurant is open…but not quite a success, and that's taking a toll. "I don't need you to be the dad on Growing Pans," she tells her husband during a heated restaurant discussion. And then there's Robyn and Juan, whose financial hardships have…maybe brought them closer together?
Meanwhile, newcomer Monique and her "tell it like it is" approach to life isn't going to hold anything back. She's married to Chris Samuels, a six-time Pro Bowl left tackle who played for the Washington Redskins. A mom of two, Monique manages her husband's businesses, which include a real estate venture and the Chris Samuels Foundation, and is completing her degree from the University of Alabama. As is the trend for Housewives now, Monique also has a blog titled "Not for Lazy Moms," a place for discussing natural remedies.
This season it seems the rumors are flying as much as the hands.
The Real Housewives of Potomac season two premieres Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)