Hoda Kotb has breaking news—she is a mom!

The Today co-anchor announced Tuesday that she adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb.

"She's a Valentine's baby," the proud new parent said while phoning into the show. "She is the love of my life."

"How hard it has been to keep this secret," her on-screen partner, Kathie Lee Gifford said. "I have the biggest mouth in the world and I've said zilch."

However, if fans have been paying close attention to the journalist's Instagram account, Kotb has been giving everyone a few subtle signs of her secret news by posting inspirational mantras like, "May the new few months of your life be a period of magnificent transformations."