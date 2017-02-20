George Clooney is finally speaking out about Amal Clooney's pregnancy!
The couple is expecting twins—an announcement that made massive headlines earlier this month—and now the 55-year-old actor is finally, officially confirming the news himself.
During an interview on the French program Rencontres de Cinema with film journalist Laurent Weil on Sunday, George—who was honored at The Caesar Awards in France over the weekend—couldn't stop smiling when asked about the news.
"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," he gushed, later adding, "We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open."
George also dished on how his "supportive" pals reacted when he told them the news.
"It got really quiet," he recalled. "And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing."
Of course, the jokes come into play regarding George's age (most of his friends have kids who are grown up and off to college). However, the actor brushes the them off and looks to people like 89-year-old Jean-Paul Belmondo for inspiration. The French actor welcomed a child with his second wife, Nathalie Tardivel, in 2003 when he was 70-years-old.
"So, I'm feeling a little better about being 56 by the time [the twins come]," Clooney laughed.
Meanwhile, George's mother, Nina Clooney, is so excited about her soon-to-be grandbabies that she accidentally revealed the twins' sexes.
"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she told Vogue magazine last weekend, in an interview that was shared on Thursday. "How marvelous!" she added. "My husband and I are extremely excited."
Congrats again to the expecting couple!