Jennifer Lopez is crushing on Harry Styles!

The singer and actress sat down on The Ellen Show Tuesday and had a little fun while playing a game of "Who'd You Rather." When given the choice between the One Direction singer and stars like Nick Jonas, Zac Efron, Brad Pitt and more, she chose Styles every time.

The only time she ventured away from Styles was for Lenny Kravitz and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, by the end of the game, Ellen DeGeneres had decided Styles was J.Lo's ultimate "boyfriend."

"Oh, he's my boyfriend?!" Lopez laughed. "He's a little bit young for me!"