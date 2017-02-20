Colton Haynes just made things officially official with his boyfriend Jeff Leatham...he shared their first selfie together!

The Scream Queens star—who came out as gay in May 2016—took to Instagram to post the sweet, black and white pic from bed with his famous florist beau, sharing an adorable caption that gave us all the feels.

"It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man," Haynes wrote. "I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf."

It certainly does appear they're living out the rom-com of our dreams, sharing precious, picture-perfect moments together over the last few months.

Let's take a look inside their romance...