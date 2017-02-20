Turning four certainly isn't a bore for Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's son.
As Sebastian celebrated another birthday this President's Day weekend, both mom and dad decided to come together and throw a star-studded party.
According to Amber's Instagram stories, guests were treated to an afternoon filled with bounce houses, face painting, dancing and Spiderman.
"We love Sebastian. He's our beautiful child. He's super awesome," Amber shared with guests while delivering a toast in costume alongside Wiz. "Happy birthday pumpkin."
Lamar Odom, Blac Chyna, Tom Arnold and Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Evelyn Lozada were just some of the familiar faces in attendance for the Sunday afternoon gathering.
The celebration comes just a few days after reports circulated that Amber and Wiz could possibly be getting back together romantically. The pair stepped out over Grammys weekend to attend Clive Davis' annual party.
Not only did they walk the red carpet together, but the exes also kissed for the cameras. Ultimately, the Amber Rose Show host set the record straight days later on Instagram.
"Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," she shared online. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."
That family unit was on full display over the weekend as Amber documented her son possibly following into dad's footsteps by grabbing the microphone and attempting to sing "Jingle Bell Rock" during the dance party.
"It's your birthday," Amber shared on social media. "You having fun pumpkin? Show mommy your dance moves." Mission accomplished!