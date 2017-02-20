Turning four certainly isn't a bore for Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's son.

As Sebastian celebrated another birthday this President's Day weekend, both mom and dad decided to come together and throw a star-studded party.

According to Amber's Instagram stories, guests were treated to an afternoon filled with bounce houses, face painting, dancing and Spiderman.

"We love Sebastian. He's our beautiful child. He's super awesome," Amber shared with guests while delivering a toast in costume alongside Wiz. "Happy birthday pumpkin."

Lamar Odom, Blac Chyna, Tom Arnold and Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Evelyn Lozada were just some of the familiar faces in attendance for the Sunday afternoon gathering.