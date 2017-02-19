Looks like Paris Hilton has a new man in her life!
The former reality TV star and socialite sure had fans talking when she called actor Chris Zylka her "valentine" in a series of love-dovey snapshots shared to Twitter on Sunday evening.
Alongside another photo, which features Hilton and The Leftovers star dressed to the nines and gazing adorably into each other's eyes, she wrote, "The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic..."
A source tells E! News Paris and Chris are in fact dating, and "really like each other." "They are taking it slow," the insider adds.
Earlier today, Hilton and Zylka were spotted holding hands as they arrived into LAX from the Big Apple. Dressed in coordinating black ensembles, Paris flashed a smile at photographers while carrying her precious pooch, Diamond.
AKM-GSI
It's unclear just when Paris and Chris might have taken their relationship to the next level, but they certainly didn't hold back during her 36th birthday bash last Thursday night in New York City.
As seen on Snapchat and shared to fan sites, the birthday girl helped celebrate with Ashley Benson, Bethenny Frankeland Nicky Hilton Rothschild at a venue in the Greenwich Village. Chris presented his love interest with a massive cake, and after singing "Happy Birthday," the duo shared a passionate kiss.
Zylka, 31, was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth, though the two called it quits over an alleged affair in 2015, 10 months after he popped the question. Chris also dated Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Halein 2012.
Paris was last linked to Thomas Gross, who she dated for a year up until April 2016.
E! News has reached out Hilton and Zylka's representatives for comment.