As Britney Ever After aired on Lifetime, some people laughed, some laughed even harder and some reiterated that famous line from Chris Crocker's 10-year-old viral video.
Many just...couldn't even.
The film depicted key moments in Britney Spears' turbulent life and career, including some of her most shocking. The film premiered on Lifetime Saturday and stars Natasha Bennett as the iconic pop star, as well as Nathan Keyes as her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Clayton Chitty portrays her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Check out some of the reactions to Britney Ever After:
I can't even #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/e9GyGkt0KR— Jules (@JulesLane28) February 19, 2017
I can't even with y'all @lifetimetv #BritneyEverAfter— Deplorable Eugene (@thatsretardedcp) February 19, 2017
.@lifetimetv, after #BritneyEverAfter, leave the biopics alone for good. Please. Spare us!!!! And leave Britney alone! pic.twitter.com/izgE5yh8ka— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 19, 2017
LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE. #BritneyEverAfter— Kristen Huckaby (@KristenDhuckaby) February 19, 2017
Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!!— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017
Lifetime
Fans were not crazy about Britney's accent. The Australian accent's Louisiana drawl left much to be desired.
Omg these accents tho I'm dying ???? #britneyeverafter— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017
This accent is already killing me. #BritneyEverAfter— Say it ain't Tay (@SayItAintTay) February 19, 2017
Ok this chicks accent in this #BritneyMovie is terrible!!!! #britneyeverafter #stahp— Faizan Faruq (@faizanfaruq) February 19, 2017
Why does her accent come and go? LOL ?? you kill me Lifetime #BritneyEverAfter— CommonBlackGurlProbs (@BlkGurlProbs) February 19, 2017
Fans were, however, enamored by the way Justin Timberlake was depicted.
Especially when he pretended to take a complimentary phone call and tell Britney, "He wants to know if you are, in fact, the bomb diggity."
THIS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ON THE BRITNEY SPEARS MOVIE I CANT ???????? #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/BkM8HDVoYn— Kristin (@kthomasnyi) February 19, 2017
This kid's 1998 Justin Timberlake impersonation isn't *that* bad, actually. #BritneyEverAfter— Jaclynn Knecht (@jaclynn_k) February 19, 2017
That guy totally sounds like cheesy Justin Timberlake #britneyeverafter— Betsy (@BeMags) February 19, 2017
FAKE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE SAYING "the bomb diggity"??? IM SCREAMING. #BritneyEverAfter— kaysi (@julietknope) February 19, 2017
Fake Timberlake is as corny as the real one #BritneyEverAfter— alex ? (@amdeeeeeee) February 19, 2017
When the Lifetime version of 'N Sync popped up onscreen, fans just...couldn't.
THIS IS NOT NSYNC THEY DO NOT EVEN SOUND LIKE NSYNC HOW DARE YOU INCLUDE NSYNC IN THIS ATROCITY #BritneyEverAfter— klonopinterest (@amehzon_) February 19, 2017
Why you gotta do *NSYNC like that??? #BritneyEverAfter— NOOT NOOT (@gelsominarosa) February 19, 2017
I'M LAUGHING SO HARD BECAUSE ALL OF THIS "*NSYNC" IS ON MY SCREEN NOW. DYING. I CANT. HAHAHAHAHAHA #BritneyEverAfter— Denise (@deniserenee) February 19, 2017
Wow...um...*NSYNC looks ratchet...#BritneyEverAfter— Krayola Chipotle (@KrayolaC) February 19, 2017
The part where Britney tells Justin he's her "Stinky" did not go over that well either.
Pinky! Pinky! Pinky! I want everyone know you my Stinky, Stinky, Stinky. Oh, myy..???? #BritneyEverAfter— KraziiA (@kraziideafgurl) February 19, 2017
I hope that's not how they got the names pinky and stinky.... #britneyeverafter— Lizzy from the Block (@LizHolGolightly) February 19, 2017
iPhones in 2001?? Fans were annoyed at this oversight.
this movie is the defintion of an alternative fact, iPhones didn't come out until 2007 #britneyeverafter— Dana (store name) (@sagesurge) February 19, 2017
There wasn't iPhones back in the early 2000s?? like come on lifetime ??????? #BritneyEverAfter— M A D E L I N E?? (@madddiiemora) February 19, 2017
#BritneyEverAfter had an iPhone when she was Justin? iPhones didn't come out until 2007! #MovieFail— John Romanenko (@Chgojohn428) February 19, 2017
No music?? Obtaining music rights is expensive. You're probably not going to see a Britney song outside of MTV.
Fans were not happy.
Sooo Lifetime made a Britney movie without securing the rights to ANY of her original music? #BritneyEverAfter— Adam Bernard (@AdamsWorldBlog) February 19, 2017
What is this HORRIBLE music they're trying to pass off as Brit's?— rachel (@rachelwrites007) February 19, 2017
guess they couldn't get rights#britneyeverafter
YOU HAD ONE JOB. In 2001, Britney and Justin delighted fans when they showed up in blue denim outfits at the American Music Awards.
REUTERS/Rose Prouser
The outfits were different in Britney Ever After and fans were outraged.
THE denim look.?? #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/XL0qFlKrOU— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) February 19, 2017
when lifetime didn't even get the ICONIC JEAN OUTFITS RIGHT #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/KVJhGYZrOj— Katie (@katierestucc16) February 19, 2017
They can't even get the iconic moments correct. How do you mess up the denim outfits?! This cast though. ?? #BritneyEverAfter— JC (@jmcrenny) February 19, 2017
THEY DIDN'T EVEN GET THESE OUTFITS RIGHT. I'M PISSED. THESE ARE ICONIC. THIS WAS THE ONE THING THEY SHOULD'VE GOTTEN RIGHT #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Bcfo7Q8G42— Sunset Boulevardez (@Kissesfromdes) February 19, 2017
When it was said in the movie that Kevin's nickname was "Meatpole," fans just lost it.
Is Kevin Federline's nickname really "meatpole"? #britneyeverafter— b r i t t_m a r i e (@nuggetbritt) February 19, 2017
Omg #meatpole ?????? #BritneyEverAfter well worth it pic.twitter.com/UMmCb1shKu— Kristin. (@Whats__her_face) February 19, 2017
MEAT POLE! omg help #britneyeverafter— Ediiiiiiiiiiiiii (@ItsEdiBitch) February 19, 2017
K-Fed's nickname was "Meat Pole?" Tf? #BritneyEverAfter— Amy Fierce (@HauteCoutureDiv) February 19, 2017
Fans noticed that the movie did not depict Britney's 2007 shaving incident accurately.
This is just how dedicated Britney fans are.
THE UMBRELLA INCIDENT WASN'T NEXT TO A CONVERTIBLE, IT WAS NEXT TO AN S.U.V. #BritneyEverAfter— Shawna F. (@ShawnaOhPlease) February 19, 2017
le sigh....that wasn't even the car Britney umbrella'd #britneyeverafter— Dana (store name) (@sagesurge) February 19, 2017
Sam Lufti was the movie's big villain. He was Britney's one-time manager and her mother depicted him in a negative light in her 2008 book Through the Storm.
In the movie, he manipulates Britney and tries to keep her away from her parents.
Fans were totally on board with the narrative he received, especially the way he exited stage left; He was served with a restraining order by a man pretending to be a long-lost acquaintance.
Sam Lufti is the perfect Lifetime movie villain though #BritneyEverAfter— The Man Crush Blog (@man_crush) February 19, 2017
Oh snap, Manny got Sam Lufti good. #BritneyEverAfter #youvebeenserved— GayborhoodFamous (@gayinthebigcity) February 19, 2017
And finally, there was this shocker.
BRITNEY AND JUSTIN HAD A SEX TAPE??? #britneyeverafter— Eric. (@ericthulhu) February 19, 2017
Wtf????? No no no no don't ruin Just Justney and there was no fucking sex tape #BritneyEverAfter I'm done with this lame ass movie pic.twitter.com/ikYmiqxK7I— Anastasia (@hiddenstas) February 19, 2017
Still can't believe Justine Timberlake & Britney Spears had a sex tape - I guess Justin gave her his dick in a box??? #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/0Gupzp5boG— Andrea Carnell (@AndreaCarnell) February 19, 2017
I would still watch that sex tape tbh #BritneyEverAfter— AwardElle (@3L_Woods) February 19, 2017
Is there a Britney and Justin sex tape?
We may never know.