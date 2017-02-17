Kim Kardashian's new hairstyle is so hot!
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off a long, holiday weekend, fans were surprised to see a fresh haircut on the social media maven.
This style, however, is dedicated to special friend Paris Hilton.
"Today's vibes channeling Paris!" Kim wrote on Twitter while snapping a selfie with her glam team. "Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon!"
The businesswoman also gave fans a clear view of her platinum blond locks on Snapchat while playing with today's filters.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Kris Jenner also couldn't help but give a special shout out to the former reality TV star, sharing an epic throwback photo of the duo from Hilton's 21st birthday celebration.
"Happy Birthday Paris!!! I have known you since you were born and you have grown up to be an amazing young lady.. smart, kind, beautiful inside and out and always thinking of others..this is 15 years ago at studio 54 for your 21st birthday!!!! Always so much fun when we are all together.... love you!!!!!" the famous momager captioned the shot.
While Paris officially turned 36 today, the DJ decided to start the celebrations early with a chic New York City bash on Thursday night.
As seen on Snapchat, the birthday girl helped celebrate with Ashley Benson, Bethenny Frankel and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at a venue in the Greenwich Village.
"Happy Birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most fun + loyal sister," Nicky shared on Instagram with a throwback photo after dancing to Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and more artists. "Love you."
While Paris and Kim have experienced some ups and downs in their friendship, the pair has been drama-free for several years now. And although Kim wasn't able to make Thursday night's party, fans shouldn't be worried.
"They still are friends," a source shared with E! News. "They don't hang out like they used to because of their busy schedules but there is no issue anymore between them—only love!"
Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!