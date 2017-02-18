EXCLUSIVE!

We Tested Lifetime's Britney Ever After Stars' Knowledge of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Iconic Relationship

by Tierney Bricker |

"Britney Ever After" Stars Test Their J.T. & Spears Knowledge

From the Mickey Mouse Club to TRL to those infamous denim outfits, Britney Ever After is letting us relive Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic relationship all over again. 

The Lifetime movie's very own Britney and J.T., Natasha Bassett and Nathan Keyes, stopped by E! News to dish on the highly anticipated flick about Britney's life, which premieres tonight, and we decided to put their knowledge of the couple's well-documented-and-still-revered relationship to the test. 

Sure, E! News' Erin Lim had some easy questions in there for the duo, like where Britney and Justin first met, but we also threw in some curveballs, like which Britney song Justin lent his vocals to back in the day.

Sadly, neither Natasha or Nathan knew which song JT provided back-up for, with Natasha guessing "Slave 4 U," while Nathan wrote, "Everything." The answer? "What It's Like to Be Me!" Which Nathan then sings Justin's part...and it's awesome.

So which Britney Ever After star had the best knowledge of one of pop culture's most legendary relationships? Watch our quiz with Natasha and Nathan to find out. 

Britney Ever After airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. 

