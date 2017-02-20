Rihanna Wears This $15 BB Cream…on Her Nails

We've all heard of BB cream (a.k.a. beauty or blemish balm)—the multi-tasking, skin-evening product that works as a tinted moisturizer, light foundation or sunscreen.

But leave it to Rihanna to wear the all-in-one treatment…on her nails (well, kind of).

The singer was spotted at the 2017 Grammys with Orly BB Crème painted on her long, square-shaped digits.

"Rihanna is known for her bold nail choices, [but] we did something a little different, keeping it natural and sheer," said celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees. "She wanted to keep the look natural to accentuate the healthy look of her manicure."