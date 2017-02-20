Rihanna Wears This $15 BB Cream…on Her Nails

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
We've all heard of BB cream (a.k.a. beauty or blemish balm)—the multi-tasking, skin-evening product that works as a tinted moisturizer, light foundation or sunscreen.
But leave it to Rihanna to wear the all-in-one treatment…on her nails (well, kind of).
The singer was spotted at the 2017 Grammys with Orly BB Crème painted on her long, square-shaped digits.
"Rihanna is known for her bold nail choices, [but] we did something a little different, keeping it natural and sheer," said celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees. "She wanted to keep the look natural to accentuate the healthy look of her manicure."
Like its facial counterpart, nail BB cream smooths, hydrates, brightens—more like a CC (color-correcting) cream—as well as helps shield it from UV rays.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Are your nails tired from too many gel manicures? Give it a break with a little TLC in a bottle. The formula dries into a nice, sheer and slightly pigmented finish—think: a low-key neutral manicure that'll last a little over week.
A nail treatment and shiny, nude color even Bad Girl Riri can get behind? It's worth a try, right!