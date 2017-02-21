How to Pick Your Perfect Foundation

When it comes to finding your perfect foundation, it's easier said than done.

For one: How do you even know what product to use? According to celeb makeup artist Mai Quynh, who has worked with Emma Stone and Chloe Grace Moretz, it's first about identifying your skin type. "Whether your skin type is normal, dry, oily, mature or acne-prone—it's really important to figure that out first," shared the pro.

Once you've nailed that down, you can move onto picking product. But, still, that in itself can be confusing. After all, you want to make sure you get the right color, the right texture and the right application.