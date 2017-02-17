Who's Dying in the Vampire Diaries Series Finale?

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to...well, speculate about whose funeral we'll be attending before The Vampire Diaries signs off for good.

With just a few weeks to go before we have to say goodbye to Mystic Falls, it's been revealed that the CW show's impending series finale will include at least one fatal farewell for one of the beloved characters. And per EW's report, the goodbye is a big one. "We wanted to go big, emotionally, with the action, and with the spectacular of it," showrunner Julie Plec, who directed and co-wrote the episode alongside co-creator Kevin Williamson told the magazine. "We were absolutely feeling epic."

So, who's biting the dust? Let's consider the options.