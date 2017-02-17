It was one wild evening on The Tonight Show.

In his solo debut on the show, 13-year-old Robert Irwin, the youngest child of the late Steve Irwin, brought the jungle to New York City just for Jimmy Fallon.

"It's so cool to see you like this," the host told the teen. "You're actually your dad." While Robert is not quite the famous "crocodile hunter," he is following in his footsteps in the wildlife department. One by one, Robert introduced Fallon to a handful of his favorite creatures, including an African dwarf crocodile, a screaming armadillo and Lady, the red-tailed boa constrictor.

The typically cool, calm and collected Fallon lost it a bit when he felt the snake begin to squeeze his hand. Fortunately, Robert had a 25-pound sloth waiting in the wings to cuddle the host.