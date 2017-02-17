Bravo
If you thought that Kandi Burruss was just going to forget all about the fact that she and her sexuality have become the latest topic of conversation among the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta—well, you don't know Kandi.
In this sneak peek of Sunday's new episode of the Bravo series, exclusive to E! News, Kandi and her newfound nemesis Porsha Williams sit down for a chat after returning home from the disastrous glamping trip that outed Porsha's allegations about Kandi's supposed lesbian identity, prompting Kandi to accuse her accuser of having the dipped her toe in the exact same pond, if you catch our drift. And let's just say that time to reflect on the matter hasn't calmed anyone.
"At the end of the day, it ain't no secret. I've hooked up with a chick before," Kandi tells Porsha. "It ain't never been a secret. I don't live my life like that. You do."
"Have several seats," Porsha says in her commentary. "If you want to call me out and try to so-called put my life on front street, let's talk about yours." Um, isn't that what got us to this place, Porsha?!
Elsewhere in the episode, Porsha faces double the drama when she decides to confront Todd with an ultimatum after questioning whether he's ready for a serious relationship. Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey begins planning her Cargo Fashion Show, giving Sheree Whitfield an opportunity for her son Kairo to participate, while also receiving a special gift from Kenya Moore to help jumpstart her life post-divorce. And speaking of divorce, Phaedra Parks hears some major news concerning hers.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
