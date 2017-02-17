"At the end of the day, it ain't no secret. I've hooked up with a chick before," Kandi tells Porsha. "It ain't never been a secret. I don't live my life like that. You do."

"Have several seats," Porsha says in her commentary. "If you want to call me out and try to so-called put my life on front street, let's talk about yours." Um, isn't that what got us to this place, Porsha?!

Elsewhere in the episode, Porsha faces double the drama when she decides to confront Todd with an ultimatum after questioning whether he's ready for a serious relationship. Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey begins planning her Cargo Fashion Show, giving Sheree Whitfield an opportunity for her son Kairo to participate, while also receiving a special gift from Kenya Moore to help jumpstart her life post-divorce. And speaking of divorce, Phaedra Parks hears some major news concerning hers.