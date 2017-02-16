"This episode, especially, was so sort of complicated in a way because everybody has their own take on this," Weber said. "Everybody's protecting someone else and I think no one can really move on until we find out what happened. People are going to be at each other's throats until we have an actual answer. And then everybody can decide how they move on."

Now about that answer. Could it be someone in the Mahoney family who's the guilty party, now that we know they had Christof Wes' DNA tested? Naturally, Weber isn't saying, but he did offer up this tantalizing tease about finally learning the killer's identity. "I was just completely shocked because I did not see it coming," he said. "We sit around hypothesizing whodunnits all the time, and this was not on anybody's—I don't know anybody who guessed this. I sure didn't."

Who do you think killed Wes? Share your theories in the comments below!

How to Get Away With Murder's two-hour finale premieres Thursday, Feb. 23 at a special time, 9 p.m., on ABC.