With just a two-hour finale left in the third season of How to Get Away With Murder, it's becoming increasingly clear that this show will be irreparably changed by the time its recently-announced season four comes around.
Even if Annalise (Viola Davis) and her gang are somehow able to overcome the ever-growing conspiracy the D.A.'s office has against her, her reputation and her career may never truly be able to bounce back. That's not to mention the lives of the Keating Four as they've now begun to turn on one another in the face of Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder. So, what will the show look like? That's not even something the cast has an answer for.
"You know, I don't know," Charlie Weber, who stars as Annalise's hired hand trying to make good Frank, told E! News. "And I think a lot of time, [creator] Pete [Nowalk's] best plan is no plan and he lets things unfold for himself, and I think the show has sort of changed shape organically through their writing and us as actors and where we wanted to take our characters and the performance we give. I have no idea what to expect for season four or where a lot of this is headed or what the tone will be."
With the revelation that the D.A. has Wes' body illegally cremated to hide evidence about the cause of death and that Connor (Jack Falahee) was in the house the night Wes died, apparently administering CPR on poor Waitlist, no one is truly sure who they can trust anymore.
"This episode, especially, was so sort of complicated in a way because everybody has their own take on this," Weber said. "Everybody's protecting someone else and I think no one can really move on until we find out what happened. People are going to be at each other's throats until we have an actual answer. And then everybody can decide how they move on."
Now about that answer. Could it be someone in the Mahoney family who's the guilty party, now that we know they had Christof Wes' DNA tested? Naturally, Weber isn't saying, but he did offer up this tantalizing tease about finally learning the killer's identity. "I was just completely shocked because I did not see it coming," he said. "We sit around hypothesizing whodunnits all the time, and this was not on anybody's—I don't know anybody who guessed this. I sure didn't."
How to Get Away With Murder's two-hour finale premieres Thursday, Feb. 23 at a special time, 9 p.m., on ABC.