George Clooney's mom is extremely excited to become a grandma again.

Nina Clooney is so excited that she revealed the sexes of her son and wife Amal Clooney's twins.

"It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," George's mother told Vogue magazine last weekend, in comments posted Thursday.

"How marvelous!" she added. My husband and I are extremely excited."