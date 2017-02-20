"It's so not that story!"
A lot of comparisons have been made between The Arrangement and Scientology, but the cast of E!'s new scripted series is here to tell you it's not what you think.
On The Arrangement, movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) is a part of an organization called The Institute of the Higher Mind, which is run by his best friend Terence (Michael Vartan). But no, it's not based off of Scientology (or Tom Cruise as some have said).
"You can see the comparisons considering Tom's an actor, Kyle West is an actor, they're both huge film stars…you know it's set in Hollywood, it's set in the entertainment industry, but at the end of the day we're really telling our own unique story," Henderson explained to E! News at the premiere of The Arrangement in Beverly Hills.
Getty
"I think it's very natural for people to draw some sort of relation, to compare it to something…I think people just do that generally," Christine Evangelista, who plays Kyle's love interest Megan Morrison on the series, said. "And I think that's OK, but very soon early on you'll see that these people have their own history, their own relationship, and we're not deriving it from any actual people."
Watch the video above to see Vartan explain the main differences between Scientology and The Arrangement!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!