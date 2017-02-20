"It's so not that story!"

A lot of comparisons have been made between The Arrangement and Scientology, but the cast of E!'s new scripted series is here to tell you it's not what you think.

On The Arrangement, movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) is a part of an organization called The Institute of the Higher Mind, which is run by his best friend Terence (Michael Vartan). But no, it's not based off of Scientology (or Tom Cruise as some have said).

"You can see the comparisons considering Tom's an actor, Kyle West is an actor, they're both huge film stars…you know it's set in Hollywood, it's set in the entertainment industry, but at the end of the day we're really telling our own unique story," Henderson explained to E! News at the premiere of The Arrangement in Beverly Hills.