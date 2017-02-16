Gwen Stefani took Blake Shelton's virginity—his Disneyland virginity, that is.

The couple visited the Happiest Place on Earth in October ahead of their one-year anniversary. "He'd never been to Disneyland!" Stefani said on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday. "I was like, 'Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?' I was nervous—because for me, obviously, I go anywhere. Like, I know I'm going to get hounded for pictures or whatever, but I don't mind. For him, he's not used to that. Like I said, he's in the woods most of the time."

"But we went and it was crazy," Stefani, 47, continued. "It was like a billion people there."

The couple visited both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure, where they enjoyed several attractions including Alice in Wonderland, It's a Small World and Matterhorn Bobsleds.