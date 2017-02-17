Kevin Winter/Getty Images-E! Illustration
There are few sets of abs more famous than those of Britney Spears.
Whether on the MTV Video Music Award stage or on the cover of Rolling Stone, the songstress' toned torso has become the envy of fans everywhere since she blazed onto the music scene in a tied-up button down and school girl skirt.
However, as is the case with virtually anything fitness-related, results don't come overnight, even for the princess of pop. Having once admitted to doing upwards of 1,000 sit-ups a night on an episode of MTV's Diary, Spears has spent the last two decades proving that if you want a bod like Brit, "get to work, bitch."
Still, that doesn't necessarily mean endless sets of crunches. While she credited the floor exercise for her strong core in her earliest years in the business, Spears has broadened her regimen as she now spends her days headlining a Las Vegas residency show at Planet Hollywood.
"I run a lot, I swim a lot and I dance a lot, too," the megastar told E! News' exclusively on the set of her "Make Me" music video in June 2016.
When she's not rehearsing her newest routine or beating the Vegas sun in the water, the star gets her sweat on in her home gym and has become a bit of a yogi, practicing at EQI Yoga Studio in Los Angeles as of late.
Plus, if she's looking to get her endorphins pumping in between her non-stop schedule, she just presses play in the privacy of her house and gets her groove on.
"It's been a while since I've cut loose," she wrote on Instagram with a video of her freestyling to Meghan Trainor's "Me Too."
As for fueling all of the exercise, the Grammy winner doesn't staunchly exclude indulgences.
"Tacos, pizza and ice cream," Spears replied when we asked her about her cheat foods. "I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts—they're the best!"
However, if you're looking for the secrets to the star's physique, there aren't any. There are plenty of push-ups, morning stretches, reps at the gym, hikes and virtually never-ending dance breaks.
Simply: if you want to look stronger like Spears, never stop moving.