There are few sets of abs more famous than those of Britney Spears.

Whether on the MTV Video Music Award stage or on the cover of Rolling Stone, the songstress' toned torso has become the envy of fans everywhere since she blazed onto the music scene in a tied-up button down and school girl skirt.

However, as is the case with virtually anything fitness-related, results don't come overnight, even for the princess of pop. Having once admitted to doing upwards of 1,000 sit-ups a night on an episode of MTV's Diary, Spears has spent the last two decades proving that if you want a bod like Brit, "get to work, bitch."