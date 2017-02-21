Best Risk, Best Plunge & More: Which Celebs Pulled Off These Award Season Trends the Best? Vote Now!

2017 Awards Season, Best Plunge

Award season is coming to an end!

But before the 2017 Oscars take place and officially end award season, we want to know what you think about the latest red carpet trends. From the Golden Globes to the Screen Actors Guild Awards and beyond, we've seen stars take major risks, pull off major plunges and much more! But who did it the best?

It's time for you to vote and tell us your thoughts! In the polls below we want you to share who you think pulled off the best red carpet risk, best color pop, best hair, best plunge, best jewels and best head-to-toe look so far this award season.

Vote now and then tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet this Sunday to see the results!

2017 Awards Season, Best Risk

2017 Awards Season, Best Color Pop

2017 Awards Season, Best Hair

2017 Awards Season, Best Plunge

2017 Awards Season, Best Jewels

2017 Awards Season, Best From Head-to-Toe

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.

