2002 was a huge year for Halle Berry.

The star won the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in Monster's Ball, making history as the first black woman to win the award in that category. It was a monumental occasion for the award show and Berry, who faced off against Renée Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Sissy Spacek and Judi Dench.

She was so shocked that she couldn't contain her tears onstage, where she heartwarmingly failed to begin her speech. Her overwhelming emotions made everyone in the room cheer harder, which most likely brought you to tears if you watched.

So many emotions, so little time.