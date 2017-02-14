Laura Benanti just gave birth to her forever Valentine!

The Broadway star and Supergirl actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Patrick Brown on Tuesday, February 14. A rep for the celeb tells E! News in a statement, "Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:33pm eastern this afternoon.Baby and mom are doing great!"

Benanti joined the cast of Supergirl in 2015, and most recently lended her comedic skills to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert impersonating First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. She's an onstage veteran in the Broadway community, and won a Tony Award in 2008 for her starring role in Gypsy.

In August 2016, Benanti and Brown took to Twitter with the exciting news that they were expecting.