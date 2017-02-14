Ricki Lake is paying tribute to her ex-husband after his private passing.

In a post on social media Tuesday afternoon, the former talk-show host confirmed the death of Christian Evans.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn't understand this man, but I did," Ricki shared on Instagram. "He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you."

She continued, "I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him."