Courtesy Airbnb, Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Ain't love sweet? Of course, and especially so if you're Britney Spears.
The pop star rang in Valentine's Day weekend in pure luxury, leaving her Sin City concert residency behind for a private getaway to Malibu with new love interest Sam Asghari and her two kids.
Spears and the rest of the bunch lived lavishly for a few days in the stunning oceanfront villa, courtesy of international rental company, Airbnb.
For the home's $30 million pricetag, Spears, Asghari and Sean and Jayden Federline surely enjoyed its five bedroom, six bathroom spread as well as the in-house movie theater. Not to mention the pad's jaw-dropping backyard, which features a decked-out patio, hot tub and infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Courtesy Airbnb
"No photo can capture the beauty of a family weekend getaway in Malibu," Brit-Brit captioned one Instagram photo of herself posing next to the sunset.
The "Piece of Me" songstress also soaked in the sun by the pool, sporting a barely-there bikini and wide-brimmed hat in another photo shared to Instagram on Monday. Spears' little boys, ages 10 and 11, also made an appearance on Instagram relaxing in the hot tub and playing in the pool.
"A touch of heaven," Spears wrote alongside a video of Sean and Jayden.
Britney and Sam, who first sparked romance rumors last November after meeting onset of her "Slumber Party" music video, left their Malibu abode on Saturday night for a pre-Grammys party at the Beverly Hilton. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands and sharing a few kisses throughout the evening. Swoon!
The male model shared an Instagram photo next to Britney—who stunned in a see-through mini dress with silver sequins—from their night out that he captioned, "About last night @clivejdavis #pregrammygala with the most beautiful date"
Sounds like Brit and Sam's Valentine's Day was done right!