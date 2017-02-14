Isn't it fairly apparent at this point that choosing to go on The Bachelor is a questionable decision in general? Nothing good comes out of it for anyone besides one woman—and that's if it all goes according to plan. Most of the time it doesn't turn out well for any of them, either in the moment or down the road.

But maybe we shouldn't be looking for Rachel's marbles just yet.

The Bachelor success rate as measured by actual marriages resulting from meeting on the show is still a lowly two out of 20—and that's if you count Jason Mesnick realizing he was in love with runner-up Molly Mesnick (née Malaney) after initially proposing to Melissa Rycroft. Otherwise, Sean Loweis the only Bachelor to have successfully played this game from start to finish, thereby giving him license to live-tweet The Bachelor and bust Nick's, er, chops week after week.

Sean, before embarking on his own Bachelor journey and finding his now-wife Catherine Lowe, was second runner-up on The Bachelorette; Ben Higgins, who's angling to become only the third Bachelor to seal the deal with a woman from the show, Lauren Bushnell, finished in third place on The Bachelorette as well.

But even though Emily Maynard didn't pick Sean, a wholly decent fellow if there ever was one on reality TV, and Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't pick Ben, the fact that they both guys made it so far along says something about The Bachelorette in general.