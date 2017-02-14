Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi Is Married

Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi is a married woman!

The Shahs of Sunset star made the special reveal on Valentine's Day, taking to Instagram to explain how she and her now-hubby Shalom tied the knot during a surprise wedding.

"January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there's a small chapel we could go to and do it right then," she captioned a touching video of the ceremony. "An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren't dressed for it and I couldn't stop laughing from shock... but f--k it... we're not like ordinary people."