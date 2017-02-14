Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi Is Married

Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi is a married woman!
The Shahs of Sunset star made the special reveal on Valentine's Day, taking to Instagram to explain how she and her now-hubby Shalom tied the knot during a surprise wedding.
"January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there's a small chapel we could go to and do it right then," she captioned a touching video of the ceremony. "An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren't dressed for it and I couldn't stop laughing from shock... but f--k it... we're not like ordinary people."
She also shared another photo on Instagram of the moment they got engaged, writing a sweet message for her man in honor of Valentine's Day.
Instagram
"Happy Valentine's Day to my hubs," she wrote. "This was the day you proposed... it was 13 degrees in NYC, we barely had enough clothes on, my tears kept freezing down my face, you pulled off the sweetest surprise proposal and with the most beautiful ring. I'll never forget that day! Asheghetam!!!"
Shalom got down on one knee in December of 2016 as a billboard in New York City's Times Square read, "Golnesa, My Love, My Everything... Will You Marry Me?"
GG shared the news on Instagram by flaunting her diamond sparkler and writing, "In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you."
The reality star and Shalom kept much of their relationship under wraps until they decided to go public in September.
Congrats to the happy couple!