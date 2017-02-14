Heat wave!

In celebration of Valentine's Day, we're bringing you the latest scoop on some of your favorite celeb couples like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

A source just revealed to E! News that Selena and The Weeknd are "falling for each other," adding that the celeb duo has discussed making it exclusive.

The insider also shares that the couple has a "crazy connection" mentally and physically and The Weeknd makes Selena "feel really confident."