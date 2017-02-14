Erika Jayne knows her worth.
A scintillating clip from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's "Xxpen$ive" music video premiered exclusively on E! News Tuesday, and now the full version is making its online debut. Jayne's sassy new single, which is available for download on iTunes, was produced by Space Primates and co-written by singer/songwriters Ferras, Sarah Hudson and Jesse Saint John.
Jayne first performed "Xxpen$ive" on Bravo's Watch Happens Live in January.
Pretty Mess Records
Bravo's The Daily Dish was on set when Jayne shot the music video in L.A. last year (Viewers got a behind-the-scenes look during a recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode). "First and foremost, it's '80s Madonna all the way down. There's a little Pam Anderson thrown in there, even though she's a '90s icon," Jayne said. "All the great hair and makeup references [of the era], the supermodels of the '80s, Cindy Crawford a little bit—that's what makes it so cool."
Clearly, the dance artist doesn't take her image too seriously. "It's my goal to always bring a smile to everyone's face. No one should ever read too much into it," Jayne said at the time. "The title of the song is 'XXpen$ive'—it's over-the-top, it's fabulous and it's meant to be fun."
Jayne collaborated with her longtime creative director, Mikey Minden, to create the concept. "This is the wild, wild world of Erika Jayne. It's over-the-top fabulous, full of '80s fantasy," he said. "It's very screen siren bombshell. Tits and ass, tons of hair, super fashion-forward retro remixed, but still thinking 2017..." Minden added, "[It has] full Erika Jayne fantasy all the way."
