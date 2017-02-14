Bravo's The Daily Dish was on set when Jayne shot the music video in L.A. last year (Viewers got a behind-the-scenes look during a recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode). "First and foremost, it's '80s Madonna all the way down. There's a little Pam Anderson thrown in there, even though she's a '90s icon," Jayne said. "All the great hair and makeup references [of the era], the supermodels of the '80s, Cindy Crawford a little bit—that's what makes it so cool."

Clearly, the dance artist doesn't take her image too seriously. "It's my goal to always bring a smile to everyone's face. No one should ever read too much into it," Jayne said at the time. "The title of the song is 'XXpen$ive'—it's over-the-top, it's fabulous and it's meant to be fun."