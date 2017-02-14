Get under the covers because it's cold.

E! News can exclusively reveal a scene from Maroon 5's music video for their new single "Cold" featuring Future. In the clip frontman Adam Levine gets into bed where his wife Behati Prinsloo is already sleeping. Adam starts to tell her about the crazy night he had, but the sleepy Victoria's Secret isn't really paying attention.

"How was it?" Behati, asleep, asks.

"It was weird. Somebody slipped something into my drink," Adam says. "I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear and James was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy."