Get under the covers because it's cold.
E! News can exclusively reveal a scene from Maroon 5's music video for their new single "Cold" featuring Future. In the clip frontman Adam Levine gets into bed where his wife Behati Prinsloo is already sleeping. Adam starts to tell her about the crazy night he had, but the sleepy Victoria's Secret isn't really paying attention.
"How was it?" Behati, asleep, asks.
"It was weird. Somebody slipped something into my drink," Adam says. "I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear and James was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy."
Drive Studios
Seemingly unfazed, Behati continues to sleep as Adam lists the shenanigans he got into that night.
"I got arrested when the cops came, but they weren't really the cops. It was like this adorable little cartoon stripper and she gave me an adorable little cartoon lap dance. That was weird, and then these two girls pulled me into a room for a threesome."
And that is when Behati decides to take her eye mask off and acknowledge Adam.
"Nothing happened," Adam reassures her. "Nothing happened."
And back to sleep the Angel goes. "One had the head of a donkey and the other had a head of a skull I guess," Adam adds.
After going on and on about his night, Behati asks if he got the milk. Fortunately, he was able to pick some up despite the antics he experienced. This clip falls at the very end of the video, so we can only assume we'll get a glimpse into Adam's crazy trip when the full music video drops Wednesday on Vevo. Viewers will be able to see how a quick trip for milk turns into an all-night affair.
Until then, watch the video to see the adorable couple working together.